W.Va. reaches $68 million settlement with Kroger

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nearly $70,000,000 are set to head to the Mountain State, following Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s announcement of the state’s latest settlement over opioid supply in W.Va..

The latest came from Kroger on Thursday, as Morrisey’s office alleged the grocery and pharmacy chain contributed to an oversupply of opioids in the state.

The money will be distributed through the W.Va. First Foundation, a non-profit group created through state law earlier in 2023.

“The resources can be used to attack this problem holistically,” said Morrisey. “From a supply, a demand, an educational perspective. That means more law enforcement, that means better treatment options from the beginning of the point where folks need the help whether it’s the beds and the mental healthcare services, and the rehab and the reintroduction back into the workforce.”

Kroger was the final defendant in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

