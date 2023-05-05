Woodrow Wilson starts fast, soars past Princeton into sectional championship

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles opened the game with a four-run first inning and that proved to be more than enough support for Aubrey Smallwood.

Woodrow Wilson won 7-2 and will meet Greenbrier East for the sectional championship on Friday. The Lady Spartans beat the Lady Flying Eagles 5-1 earlier this week.

Smallwood struck out 17 hitters on Thursday and picked up her 300th strikeout of the season and 500th of her career in the process. She also hit a home run.

