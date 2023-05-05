Woodrow Wilson starts fast, soars past Princeton into sectional championship

Flying Eagles win 7-2
By Josh Widman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles opened the game with a four-run first inning and that proved to be more than enough support for Aubrey Smallwood.

Woodrow Wilson won 7-2 and will meet Greenbrier East for the sectional championship on Friday. The Lady Spartans beat the Lady Flying Eagles 5-1 earlier this week.

Smallwood struck out 17 hitters on Thursday and picked up her 300th strikeout of the season and 500th of her career in the process. She also hit a home run.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
ERVFD responds to rollover accident
East River Volunteer Fire Department responds to rollover accident

Latest News

Princeton vs. Woodrow Wilson softball sectional tournament
Lady Patriots beat Lady Raiders 10-0 behind Delaney Buckland’s one-hitter in region three...
Independence shuts out Liberty, advances to play Shady Spring in sectional tournament
Lady Patriots beat Lady Raiders 10-0 behind Delaney Buckland’s one-hitter in region three...
Lady Patriots beat Lady Raiders 10-0 behind Delaney Buckland’s one-hitter in region three section two game
Rail Yard Dawgs Owner Speaks On President's Cup Championship Victory
Rail Yard Dawgs owner reflects on first championship