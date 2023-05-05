We look seasonable on Saturday, with only the slim chance of a shower

Highs should hit the 60s and 70s again tomorrow
MOWING FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
As high pressure takes control for a little while, we’ll stay dry tonight. We should remain mainly clear, with low temps in the 40s and 50s.

SATURDAY FORECAST
Saturday will bring increasing clouds, and only the slim chance for a pop-up shower. Most however, will stay dry. Highs tomorrow will hit the 60s and 70s. Saturday night will be mainly cloudy and mild. Low temps will hit the 50s and 60s Saturday night.

Futurecast
A few hit-or-miss showers and t-storms look to develop on Sunday as a warm front enters the picture. Highs will still be warm and head into the 60s and 70s Sunday, and we look to stay warm but occasionally stormy into early next week as the frontal boundary stalls.

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

