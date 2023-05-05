Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street

Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Will now be able to visit the Tazewell Farmer’s Market in the town’s historic Main Street. The market’s manager says the new location is a great way for the community to uplift each other.

“There will be the local produce here and vendors. But as well everyone can actually have the experience of walking down Main Street and support those businesses as well,” Cristina Bolias said.

The market will take place tomorrow at the Altizer stage on Tazewell’s Main Street from 9am to 1pm. The Tazewell farmer’s market will be at this location every Tuesday and Saturday into October and plans to feature live music as summer rolls around.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Latest News

Tazewell Library Pop-up
Tazewell Branch of the county library holds pop-up
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation of wife
Meet Belle
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Belle
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Following inmate death, attorney says problems at SRJ run deeper than low staffing levels