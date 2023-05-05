Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Will now be able to visit the Tazewell Farmer’s Market in the town’s historic Main Street. The market’s manager says the new location is a great way for the community to uplift each other.

“There will be the local produce here and vendors. But as well everyone can actually have the experience of walking down Main Street and support those businesses as well,” Cristina Bolias said.

The market will take place tomorrow at the Altizer stage on Tazewell’s Main Street from 9am to 1pm. The Tazewell farmer’s market will be at this location every Tuesday and Saturday into October and plans to feature live music as summer rolls around.

