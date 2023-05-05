Tazewell Branch of the county library holds pop-up

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - While the Tazewell branch of the library is under construction, residents are still able to check out books and use wifi at the County Supervisor’s Building at 197 Main Street. The county library’s director tells WVVA they are using this situation as a way to further connect with library patrons.

”Since the building itself is closed we are trying to get out in the community as much as possible. We’ve also go all-ages programs happening here on Wednesday afternoons,” said director Erica Galloway.

That all ages programming takes place from 3:15 to 4:15 on Wednesdays. The pop-up’s regular hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 1pm . Galloway adds the library plans to hold events all summer, including a children’s reading circle at the town’s farmer’s market.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.