Tazewell Branch of the county library holds pop-up

Tazewell Library Pop-up
Tazewell Library Pop-up(Taylor Hankins)
By Taylor Hankins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - While the Tazewell branch of the library is under construction, residents are still able to check out books and use wifi at the County Supervisor’s Building at 197 Main Street. The county library’s director tells WVVA they are using this situation as a way to further connect with library patrons.

”Since the building itself is closed we are trying to get out in the community as much as possible. We’ve also go all-ages programs happening here on Wednesday afternoons,” said director Erica Galloway.

That all ages programming takes place from 3:15 to 4:15 on Wednesdays. The pop-up’s regular hours are Wednesday through Friday from 11 am to 1pm . Galloway adds the library plans to hold events all summer, including a children’s reading circle at the town’s farmer’s market.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Latest News

Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation of wife
Meet Belle
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Belle
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Following inmate death, attorney says problems at SRJ run deeper than low staffing levels