Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are back
Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon
After a chilly start to our day, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine across our region for this Cinco de Mayo.
We should stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will be much more seasonable in the 40s and low 50s tonight.
A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be even warmer in the 70s for most on Saturday afternoon.
Unsettled weather returns on Sunday as a warm front approaches our region. It’ll be far from a washout, but some hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible on Sunday.
We’ll hold on to the chance for off-and-on showers and storms early next week. Temperatures will remain mild in the 70s and 80s for highs and 50s for lows. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
