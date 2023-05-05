Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are back

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a chilly start to our day, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine across our region for this Cinco de Mayo.

Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s.
Mainly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay dry with partly cloudy skies tonight. Temperatures will be much more seasonable in the 40s and low 50s tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.(WVVA WEATHER)

A stray shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be even warmer in the 70s for most on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Saturday and we'll see partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Saturday and we'll see partly cloudy skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

Unsettled weather returns on Sunday as a warm front approaches our region. It’ll be far from a washout, but some hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible on Sunday.

We'll grow unsettled early next week.
We'll grow unsettled early next week.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll hold on to the chance for off-and-on showers and storms early next week. Temperatures will remain mild in the 70s and 80s for highs and 50s for lows. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
ERVFD responds to rollover accident
East River Volunteer Fire Department responds to rollover accident

Latest News

Full Forecast (5/5)
Full Forecast (5/5)
Full video forecast (5/4/2023)
Full video forecast (5/4/2023)
CINCO DE MAYO
We’ll be sunny and seasonable for Cinco de Mayo
Full Forecast (5/4)
Full Forecast (5/4)