Summers Co. educators work to change reading curriculum

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Summers County, educators are coming together to discuss early language development.

On Thursday, teachers spoke on the need to work with young students struggling to read, and that such a struggle can lead to an increased risk of incarceration, homelessness and many other obstacles.

A community meeting looked to inform folks on Thursday about ongoing and future plans to re-vamp the district’s reading curriculum, followed by a showing at the Ritz Theater of “The Right to Read.” The film, making its way across the U.S., looks to focus on the importance of reading at a young age.

The film’s director said sparking conversations like Thursday’s is one of the main reasons Hinton ended up as a city with a showing.

“These are the places where we really have these pockets of, you know, big disparity gaps where intervention, where raising awareness, bringing a film into a community, creating a conversation,” said Jenny Mackenzie a documentary like this is truly a catalyst for conversation.”

