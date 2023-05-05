Sixth Annual Concours d’Elegance begins at America’s Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Friday morning’s activities marked the start of The Greenbrier’s Sixth Annual Concours d’Elegance. The term is French and means “Competition of Elegance,” and, in this case, that beauty comes in the form of sleek aluminum, fine leather and powerful engines.

“We have 82 cars, I believe, this year, and they’re 82 of the top collector cars in the world,” said Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier.

The three-day event may only be a few years old, but those involved with its planning say it ties back to a long history of automobile enthusiasts at The Greenbrier.

“Going back to the inception of the automotive industry, The Greenbrier has always been a favorite place for automobile companies to come in and debut their cars, to have conventions- going way back, you know, a hundred years or more,” explained a member of the event’s planning committee, Tom Cox. “As I see it- it’s just a further completion of that relationship between the automobile and The Greenbrier.”

With the event pulling hundreds- if not thousands- of people to the Mountain State each year, those at The Greenbrier say they have started to create their own connections, both with those who keep coming back and those who are visiting for the first time.

“We see a lot of the same people back year after year that really enjoy themselves,” Huffman shared. “But we see a lot of new people each year, too, as just the word starts to spread.”

This includes Kathy and Tom Whooley, who made the trip from Connecticut to participate in this weekend’s event. The couple brought their green 1966 Mercedes to join the others on a trip to Sandstone Falls in Hinton on Friday.

“We don’t really get to drive the car that much, so having a day like today in this type of environment is phenomenal,” Tom said.

“Yeah, perfect day to take the drive,” Kathy agreed. “We’re looking forward to it. Never been to this part of Virginia to take a drive through, so we’re really excited. The falls sound pretty, too.”

The Greenbrier says that all Concours d’Elegance-related events this weekend are free to attend and open for the public’s enjoyment. On Saturday, May 6, the highlight is the Cars and Cocktails show, which is open for local participation. The event wraps up on Sunday, May 7, with the Concours, which will feature more than 80 top-of-the-line cars and motorcycles.

In addition to being a fun time, the event also serves as a fundraiser for local charities. This includes the AACA Library and Research Center, the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the West Virginia Autism Training Center.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.