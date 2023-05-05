Senators Manchin, Capito share frustration with energy permitting process

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As a number of heated debates continue on in the U.S. Senate -- ranging from the debt ceiling to energy permits and more, the chamber has remained a narrowly divided battleground. As one of just four states with U.S. senators representing each major political party however, W.Va. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin may have found some common ground moving forward.

With a potential June 1st deadline to find an agreement on the country’s debt ceiling, the 50-50 Senate now waits for results from an upcoming Tuesday meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“They keep talking about all these cuts,” said Manchin. “I’m not supporting cuts, I’m supporting controlling spending.”

“We have major differences, no doubt,” said Capito. “But we’re going to try to iron out some of those differences.”

W.Va.’s delegation however, appeared to find some common ground moving forward this week.

“Permitting is a big thing that we’re working on right now,” said Manchin. “I’m going to make sure I do everything I can to work with my colleagues -- Democrats and Republicans -- because Republicans have a renewed interest to engage again.”

“Without permitting reform, American energy will continue to be stalled,” said Capito. “Jeopardizing our security here at home as well as our allies abroad.”

In recent days, both Senators Capito and Manchin have introduced separate bills looking to overhaul the federal government’s permitting process for energy projects -- with both noting they are looking for a bi-partisan solution. Capito also added a permitting bill could end up attached to a final compromise on the debt ceiling.

