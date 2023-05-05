Mercer County man found dead at SRJ

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ(wvva)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - An incarcerated Mercer County man was found dead by apparent self-inflicted injury at Southern Regional Jail on Friday, May 5 according to authorities with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations.

The man, 30, whose identity has not been made public, was found by staff when they were performing routine checks in the cells.

There is currently no additional information, and this incident is currently under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations Criminal Investigative Division.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
ERVFD responds to rollover accident
East River Volunteer Fire Department responds to rollover accident

Latest News

Accelerated Bridge Replacement near Bluestone Travel Plaza
Accelerated bridge deck replacement project to begin Sunday near Bluestone
Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Louisville, which WAVE News helped bring to the area, is...
Summers Co. educators work to change reading curriculum
Summers Co. educators work to change reading curriculum
Summers Co. educators work to change reading curriculum
W.Va. Attorney General announces opioid settlement with Kroger
W.Va. reaches $68 million settlement with Kroger