Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation of wife

Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Charles Lee Spain Jr.(New River Valley Regional Correctional)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAX MEADOWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been charged with first-degree murder and defiling a dead human body in the death of his wife, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

Angela Dawn Spain was found dead at the couple’s home on Lots Gap Road in Max Meadows May 4, 2023. Her husband, Charles Spain, was initially charged with strangulation and assault on a family member, and results of the autopsy led to the extra charges.

The cause of death was determined to be strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Spain is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Latest News

Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Tazewell Library Pop-up
Tazewell Branch of the county library holds pop-up
Meet Belle
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Belle
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Following inmate death, attorney says problems at SRJ run deeper than low staffing levels