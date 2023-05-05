Local Mexican restaurants celebrates Cinco de Mayo

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - It’s Cinco de Mayo, and there are some restaurants in the two Virginias celebrating the occasion.

WVVA’s Jeffrey Hoole joins visited Casa Familia in Bluefield, Virginia where they were giving away several gifts in honor of the holiday.

Outside of the giveaways at Casa Familia, there are also food specials.

Casa Familia owner Amanda Brinkley said, “All of our fajitas will be two dollars off, including here and at our Bramwell location. We’ll be doing a burrito that has, you know, the flag on it.”

Also, of course, a little something to quench your thirst as well. If you’re a fan of draft beer, you can grab a 16-ounce domestic for only two dollars, while imports will run you 50 cents more. The drink specials don’t end there, as the celebration continues with three-dollar house margaritas.

If you’re up in Princeton, Culture Grill and Cantina located off of exit nine has some great deals on tequila.

Top shelf brands like Herradura will be $8, with prices as low as $2 for their house tequila, but with all the drinking, you want to make sure to stay safe, and don’t drive.

Culture Grill and Cantina co-owner Chelsea Raymundo said, “Bring a D-D. We can all just have a good time, and if you bring a D-D, we have free soft drinks for all of them.”

Cinco de Mayo is the busiest day of the year for Casa Familia, while this will be the first time Culture Grill and Cantina will be open for the holiday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.