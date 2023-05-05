Local businesses step up to help Mercer County Animal Shelter

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Members of the Mercer County Animal Shelter wanted to recognize four local businesses that stepped up recently to help Mercer Counties four legged companions while they are waiting for a home.

These businesses donated supplies and labor to help install a new air-conditioning and heating unit for the building that houses over one hundred animals.

The process of getting these dogs and cats in more comfortable living conditions happened when a volunteer almost passed out from the heat last summer. That volunteer is Cindy Mabardy of Pitbulls Second Chance Rescue.

Mabardy took action and found a team that worked together to get the job done. The team included Mr. Robert L. Shumate of Rob Heating and Cooling, Donnovan Butcher of Ferguson Company, State Electric Supply Company, and Master Electrician Beau Mabardy.

They went to work and install a very expensive system into a building that only had fans to keep animals and humans cool.

The Shelter’s director Stacey Harman says what they had been using was not good enough. “We’ve had volunteers that would get really hot back there. They would get close to passing out and with the dogs would just lay and pant during the summer. It gets really hot back there. So that’s something we’ve needed for a while. We’ve had big industrial fans, but it wasn’t enough.”

If anyone wants to donate Harman says puppy and kitten season has started, so the shelter is need of puppy and kitten chow, milk, and any monetary donations for vet bills.

