Independence shuts out Liberty, advances to play Shady Spring in sectional tournament

Lady Patriots beat Lady Raiders 10-0 behind Delaney Buckland’s one-hitter in region three section two game
Buckland pitches a one-hitter to lead Lady Patriots to 10-0 win over Lady Raiders.
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Independence Lady Patriots hosted the Liberty Lady Raiders in the Class AA region three section two first round.

It was domination from Independence at the plate and in the circle. The Lady Patriots scored four runs in the first inning, three in the third and fourth while starting pitcher Delaney Buckland threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts to lead the team to a 10-0 win.

Independence will host Shady Spring Lady Tigers in the next round after Shady Spring won 7-2 over Nicholas County. Liberty will play Nicholas County in the loser’s bracket.

