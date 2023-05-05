Hinton city leaders to study out-of-state dilapidated structure projects

By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Hinton has been selected as one of ten U.S. cities to travel out-of-state, to learn how other areas deal with dilapidated structures.

The trip is set for the month of May, and will be run through the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development’s Real Estate Assessment Center. Hinton’s mayor noted there’s plenty of work to be done still, and that they’ll take all the advice they can get.

“We need to do a community Survey,” said Mayor Jack Scott. “Like most communities in West Virginia, we really don’t know -- we don’t have a good list of how many [dilapidated buildings] we do have, [as in] the number that are in-need and the number that will soon be in-need of help. Maybe we can salvage some of those if we invest some money in rehabilitation.”

Mayor Scott added around 70% of homes in Hinton likely fall into the category of dilapidated or near-dilapidated. He said the city hopes to build “something of significance” out of the revamp process, if its able to acquire enough land to do so.

