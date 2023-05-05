Happening This Weekend: BHS presents ‘Hairspray’ at Bluefield High Schools’ Performing Arts Center

By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Baltimore 1962 is coming to Bluefield High School’s Performing Arts Center Stage in the form of the musical Hairspray.

Actors--Ericka Colley, Adrienne Brown & Robert Arnold-Hale all stopped by to discuss how they’ve prepared for the upcoming performance.

The musical is based on the 2003 Tony Award-winning production which is based on the 1988 John Waters film.

Performances kick off Saturday at 7 PM and Sunday at 3 PM at the Performing Arts Center at the high school.

Tickets are $7 for students/children and $12 for adults.

Mrs. Shawn Williams & Principal Michael Collins
Mrs. Shawn Williams & Principal Michael Collins(WVVA)

The students are under the guidance and leadership of the theater department’s Miss Shawn Williams.

Williams recently took home Bluefield High’s Teacher of the Year award.

