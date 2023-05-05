Free health fair at Tazewell Community Health Center

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Southwest Virginia Community Health System in partnership with James H. Quillen College of Medicine of East Tennessee State University will be hosting a free health fair at the Tazewell Community Health Center on Thursday, May 25, and Friday 26, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free services include complete history and physical by healthcare providers, dental education, initial exam, and x-ray (dental appointments are only available on Thursday, May 25, 2023) with a limit of 15 appointments, lab work including lipid panel and fasting blood sugars, pap smears, vision and hearing screenings, and sports and school physicals for children. It is encouraged with the fasting blood sugar lab work to not eat for 12 hours before lab work for a more accurate reading. This means no food, only water or black coffee.

Vendor exhibits and free giveaways will occur throughout both days of this events.

Walk-ins are welcome for medical services, but appointments are suggested; however, appointments are required for dental services.

To schedule an appointment, contact Jamie Beavers at 276-979-9899 ext. 1603.

Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems has locations in Saltville, Meadowview, Tazewell, and Bristol. To schedule an appointment or for questions, please contact 276-496-4492.

