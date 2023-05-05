Fayette Co. Sheriff searching for Cannelton man

Jerry Truman and his 2018 white Ford Escape
Jerry Truman and his 2018 white Ford Escape(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley issued a statement asking the public for assistance in locating a missing Cannelton man.

Fridley said that Jerry Lee Truman, 65, of Cannelton, left his home on May 3 to go to the Eagles Club in Montgomery. He was last seen leaving the establishment the same night, and deputies found that Truman was subjected to a traffic stop by the Charleston Police Department at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 4.

Truman was issued a warning citation and was released, and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Truman is described as 6′01″, 220 pounds, with gray hair and glasses, and he was last seen driving his 2018 white Ford Escape.

If you have any knowledge of his whereabouts or think you might have seen him, contact the Fayette County E911 center at 304-574-3590.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

