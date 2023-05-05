Dublin man arrested for indecent liberties with minor; more victims suspected

Daniel Woodyard mugshot
Daniel Woodyard mugshot(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more victims of a man suspected of a crime against a minor under the age of 15.

Daniel Odell Woodyard, 75, is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, charged with Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Woodyard, a resident of NRV Suites, was arrested after an investigation launched with a complaint about a minor being sexually assaulted. The sheriff’s office says, “We have reason to believe that there may be other victims and we are asking that if anyone has any further information, to please contact Investigator Ellis at 540-980-7820.”

Information may also be submitted to the anonymous tip line, 540-980-7810.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Mercer County man found dead at SRJ
Nearly 500 pounds of cooked pasta were found mysteriously dumped by a creek in New Jersey last...
Hundreds of pounds of pasta mysteriously dumped next to creek
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest

Latest News

Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Tazewell Farmer’s Market is moving to Main Street
Tazewell Library Pop-up
Tazewell Branch of the county library holds pop-up
Charles Lee Spain Jr.
Man charged with first-degree murder in strangulation of wife
Meet Belle
Your Furcast @ Noon: Meet Belle
Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.
Following inmate death, attorney says problems at SRJ run deeper than low staffing levels