Dublin man arrested for indecent liberties with minor; more victims suspected

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more victims of a man suspected of a crime against a minor under the age of 15.

Daniel Odell Woodyard, 75, is being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, charged with Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Woodyard, a resident of NRV Suites, was arrested after an investigation launched with a complaint about a minor being sexually assaulted. The sheriff’s office says, “We have reason to believe that there may be other victims and we are asking that if anyone has any further information, to please contact Investigator Ellis at 540-980-7820.”

Information may also be submitted to the anonymous tip line, 540-980-7810.

