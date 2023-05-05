Dippin’ Dots coming to Daydream Games in Princeton

PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - Daydream Games on Mercer Street in Princeton will soon be offering Dippin’ Dots to patrons at the store. The store’s owner says they have space for people to enjoy themselves while they play games but didn’t offer any food options.

The owner says he wanted a family friendly food option so he decided to become a franchise owner with Dippin’ Dots. The store will soon offer flavors like cotton candy and cookies and cream among many others. They’ll also be able to offer fundraisers for local groups.

“Athletic teams, schools, any kind of fund raising group. They can come and sell what’s called a fundraiser float and for every float sold $2 goes back to whatever they’re raising money for,” said Daydream Games owner, Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield.

Crutchfield says Dippin’ Dots will be available at the store in about a month.

