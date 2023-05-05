Bluefield High School cruise-in to raise money for Project Graduation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -To help raise money for Project Graduation, Bluefield High School will be holding an event for car enthusiasts this weekend. The high school’s parking lot will be the home of a cruise-in/car show. There will be trophies given to the top ten cars and trucks and dash plaques given to the first 40 to register.

Mike Collins, The principal at Bluefield High School, says the money raised will help keep students safe while celebrating their graduation.

“Well, it’s just to raise money for our Project Graduation. Again, Project Graduation is very important for us here at Bluefield High and a lot of schools in the area...” says Mike Collins, “...it gives them an opportunity; it gives them one last place to have safe fun with their... students and fellow graduates.”

If you are interested in attending the event, it will be held at the Bluefield High School parking lot on Saturday, May 6th, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. The entry fee is twenty dollars per car.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.