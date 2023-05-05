Bluefield High School cruise-in to raise money for Project Graduation

Organizers of this car show hope to keep graduates safe with the money raised.
Bluefield High School cruise-in to raise money for Project Graduation
Bluefield High School cruise-in to raise money for Project Graduation(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -To help raise money for Project Graduation, Bluefield High School will be holding an event for car enthusiasts this weekend. The high school’s parking lot will be the home of a cruise-in/car show. There will be trophies given to the top ten cars and trucks and dash plaques given to the first 40 to register.

Mike Collins, The principal at Bluefield High School, says the money raised will help keep students safe while celebrating their graduation.

“Well, it’s just to raise money for our Project Graduation. Again, Project Graduation is very important for us here at Bluefield High and a lot of schools in the area...” says Mike Collins, “...it gives them an opportunity; it gives them one last place to have safe fun with their... students and fellow graduates.”

If you are interested in attending the event, it will be held at the Bluefield High School parking lot on Saturday, May 6th, from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. The entry fee is twenty dollars per car.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Pennington murder trial ends
GUILTY: Verdict returned in the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

BU cyberattack: cybersecurity experts discuss ransomware
BU cyberattack: cybersecurity experts discuss ransomware
Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia can help with a variety of needs inside and outside...
Mister Sparky Spotlight: replacing damaged main service wires
Second lawsuit filed against the Wyoming County Board of Education
Wyoming County Board of Education involved in two civil lawsuits
Some low lying areas such as the Clinch River, are susceptible to flooding, and could be...
This week is national hurricane preparedness week