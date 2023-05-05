Autistic student awarded $30K in damages in Wyoming County BOE lawsuit

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A civil lawsuit between the Wyoming County Board of Education and autistic student at Westside High School concluded on Thursday. A jury found that the Wyoming County Board of Education was negligent for failing to investigate, report and take action on instances of bullying against a student identified as P.H.

The board of education was found not liable on a second count in the suit alleging disability discrimination. The lawyer representing the student says she was awarded $30K in damages as a result of the suit.

“What we hope is that the jury’s voice will be heard by the board of education. Not just the Wyoming County Board of Education but all boards of education so that they will in the future take steps to better educate and train their staff to notice school bullying, report it, investigate it and maintain the records,” said Scott Kaminski.

We reached out to the Wyoming County Board of Education for a statement regarding the lawsuit but at this time we have not heard back.

