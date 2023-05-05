Following inmate death, attorney says problems at SRJ run deeper than low staffing levels

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another death has been reported at Southern Regional Jail.

According to a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the death was discovered at the facility on Friday morning. The spokesperson said the inmate was a 30-year-old man from Mercer County who was found dead by an apparent self-inflicted injury.

While the incident remains under investigation by the Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitations Criminal Investigative Division, Beckley attorney Robert Dunlap is outraged over the growing number of deaths at the facility. While a State of Emergency remains in place due to critically low jail staffing levels, he believes the problems at Southern Regional Jail run even deeper.

“We have all of these deaths. We have people in bigger facilities with fewer instances. Why is that? It’s a systemic cultural problem that has to be corrected at Southern Regional Jail. Every time we have a death, we have to do the right thing and speak up for those who can’t.”

Dunlap is also an attorney on the class action case involving more than a thousand inmates regarding living conditions at the jail. Attorneys appear in court for first time on federal civil rights lawsuit involving SRJ (wvva.com) Now in the discovery phase of the suit, he said the attorneys for the inmates recently filed a motion to hold the state in contempt of court for what the attorneys claim are missing portions of the videos turned over. WVVA News will share the state’s response to that motion once filed.

