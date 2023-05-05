Accelerated bridge deck replacement project to begin Sunday near Bluestone

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority will begin construction on an Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement project at mile marker 16.93 northbound near Bluestone Travel Plaza starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the project is set to utilize concrete deck panels made off-site to speed up construction and minimize inconvenience to motorists.

“Due to the volume of traffic the West Virginia Turnpike has daily, it is imperative that disruption of traffic is always as minimal as possible,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the Parkways Authority.

Construction is expected to take seven days using the ABC method as opposed to up to six months for conventional on-site construction. “The contractors work 24-7 for those seven days,” Miller said. “It’s pretty impressive.”

Motorists should expect delays when traveling during peak traffic hours, and during construction, one lane will be open with a 16-foot lane restriction.

The Parkways Authority schedules several accelerated bridge projects every year. The method costs a little more, but with such high traffic volumes on the West Virginia Turnpike, the Parkways Authority can’t tie up traffic on the Turnpike for lengthy construction projects if faster alternatives are available.

The project is set to be complete by 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

