988 service number seeing significant use in first year in West Virginia

Mental health agencies are seeing more people using available services that are offered to help those in need.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With it being Mental Health Awareness Month, Mental health agencies are seeing a significant increase in people using services to help them in times of need.

First Choice Services marketing director, Sheila Moran says that many West Virginians are using the hotline services offered. One of them includes the new 988 number — or suicide prevention hotline.

Moran says that this is a good sign to see, as it shows more awareness for the service it provides.

“We know that these services are lifesaving. It’s very important if someone feels they’re in any kind of a crisis that they reach out and get some help. Get some help today. It’s 24-7,” says Moran.

If you are feeling you or someone you know could be in danger of harming themselves, you can call or text the 988 number for its services.

