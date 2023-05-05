3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – Three Nigerian men have been charged in what investigators said was a sextortion scheme that resulted in the suicide of a 17-year-old Michigan boy.

On March 25, 2022, 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, a student and football player at Marquette Senior High School, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death prompted an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Following their investigation, on Wednesday, officials announced that three Nigerian men are awaiting extradition to the United States, charged with sexually extorting more than 100 young men and teenage boys across the United States. One of those men is being charged with causing the death of DeMay.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogoshi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, all of Lagos, Nigeria, were arrested in Nigeria and are awaiting extradition to the United States for prosecution.

For the death of DeMay, Samuel Ogoshi is charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a minimum of 30 years in prison.

All three men are charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet. Those charges carry maximum sentences of 30 years in prison, 20 years in prison, and five years in prison, respectively. The first two charges carry minimum sentences of 15 years in prison and five years in prison.

The grand jury alleges that the defendants bought hacked social media accounts and used the accounts to pose as young women to lure teenagers and young adult males into sexual chats.

One of the accounts used was an Instagram account bearing the username “dani.robertts”, which communicated with DeMay shortly before his death. After initiating chat conversations with the victims, the defendants allegedly used Google and other online applications to research information about the victims, including where the victims lived, where they went to school or worked, and who their family and friends were.

The grand jury alleges that the defendants then solicited their victims to send sexually explicit images of themselves. Once the defendants received sexually explicit images, they threatened to send the images to the victims’ family, friends and classmates unless the victims paid money.

The grand jury alleges the defendants engaged in this extortion and attempted extortion of more than 100 people.

The grand jury alleges that on March 25, 2022, after DeMay was persuaded to send a naked picture of himself, Samuel Ogoshi used the dani.robertts account on Instagram to extort him. The chat exchange between DeMay (Victim 1) and Samuel Ogoshi, which led to DeMay’s death, has been released:

dani.robertts: I have screenshot all ur followers and tags can send this nudes to everyone and also send your nudes to your Family and friends Until it goes viral…All you’ve to do is to cooperate with me and I won’t expose you

dani.robertts: Are you gonna cooperate with me

dani.robertts: Just pay me rn [Just pay me right now]

dani.robertts: And I won’t expose you

Victim 1: How much

dani.robertts: $1000

After DeMay paid $300, Samuel Ogoshi made more threats.

dani.robertts: Goodbye

dani.robertts: Enjoy your miserable life

Victim 1: I’m kms rn [I’m kill myself right now]

Victim 1: Bc of you [Because of you]

dani.robertts: Good

dani.robertts: Do that fast

dani.robertts: Or I’ll make you do it

dani.robertts: I swear to God

Officials said DeMay committed suicide less than six hours after he was extorted.

The grand jury alleges that also on March 25, 2022, a second victim (who has not been named) sent a naked photo of himself, and the following messages were exchanged:

dani.robertts: Pay me rn [Pay me right now]

dani.robertts: $800

dani.robertts: And I’ll end this

dani.robertts: Deal or no deal

Victim 2: I don’t have that kind of money

dani.robertts: Haha

dani.robertts: I love this

. . .

Victim 2: I have $50 in venmo and a $100 cash

dani.robertts: Dude

dani.robertts: Now goodbye

dani.robertts: Enjoy your miserable life

Victim 2: Why

dani.robertts: I’ll make this go viral

On March 26, 2022, the following messages were exchanged with the second victim:

dani.robertts: I will make you regret you life

dani.robertts: I will make u commit suicide

dani.robertts: I promise you I swear

DeMay’s family made a statement at the press conference on Wednesday, saying in part, “Our family has forever been changed by this heinous crime and our objective is to prevent another individual from being victimized. Kids, teenagers, young adults and even adults can be a target of sextortion. We urge you to have discussions about this and have a plan for your children to reach out if it does happen to them.”

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said sextortion is a horrible crime that can leave younger victims feeling ashamed with nowhere to turn.

“My heart goes out to the family of Jordan DeMay. Nothing can bring Jordan back, but my office is committed to securing justice and, alongside Jordan’s family, sending an urgent warning so others can protect themselves and their families,” Totten said. “We will travel the world to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.