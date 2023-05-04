W.Va. Attorney General announces opioid settlement with Kroger

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Morrisey’s office says that a settlement has been reached between his office and Kroger for $68 million. The case was initially meant to go to trial on June 5 of this year. The pharmacy chain is the last defendant in a lawsuit involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid.

The settlement with Kroger resolves the lawsuit that alleged the pharmacy chain contributed to the oversupply of opioids in the state by failing to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion.

“Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,” says Morrisey. “West Virginia remains on top in settlement dollars per capita. And although the hundreds of millions of dollars we secured from these companies will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid menace, our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in the state.”

Morrisey says that the funds brought in from these settlements will be used to address the issue of addiction in West Virginia.

“The resources can be used to attack this problem holistically. From a supply, a demand, an educational perspective. That means more law enforcement, that means better treatment options from the beginning of the point where folks need the help whether it’s the beds and the mental healthcare services, and the rehab and the reintroduction back into the workforce,” says Morrisey. “We’re the education and prevention that’s so valuable. And I think that’s so critical that those dollars are used the right way.”

As far as the other pharmacy chains in the lawsuit, Walgreens settled in January for $83 million. Walmart and CVS settled with the state last September: Walmart agreed to a settlement of roughly $66 million; CVS for $82.5 million. Last August, Rite Aid settled for up to $30 million to resolve similar litigation.

The lawsuits allege the pharmacies’ contribution to the oversupply of prescription opioids in the state have caused “significant losses through their past and ongoing medical treatment costs, including for minors born addicted to opioids, rehabilitation costs, naloxone costs, medical examiner expenses, self-funded state insurance costs and other forms of losses to address opioid-related afflictions and loss of lives.”

“Getting justice from those responsible for the opioid epidemic in the state has always been my top priority as your Attorney General—so many lives have been lost and so many families have been shattered by this epidemic,” says Morrisey.

The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding which allows for the creation of the West Virginia First Foundation.

In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 674, which recognizes the Foundation and authorizes the governor to make appointments to its board of directors with the advice and consent of the Senate.

As a private, nonstock, nonprofit group, the Foundation will distribute any settlement or judgment funds awarded from litigation for abatement purposes—it will be pursuant to the terms of the MOU.

This allocation maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout the state. This distribution will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.

