We’ll be sunny and seasonable for Cinco de Mayo

We’ll be free from any rain tonight, and with mainly clear skies, we’ll still drop in temperature. Lows should fall into the 30s for most tonight, and patchy frost will be possible in some spots by early Friday morning.

We look sunny and seasonable to wrap up the work week! High temps should hit the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon. Friday night looks partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the 40s.

Saturday should bring more cloud cover, and we could see a few stray showers, but most look to stay dry as of now. High temps will be again in the mid 60s-low 70s Saturday afternoon. As a warm front heads in and stalls, we look to see mild temps but unsettled weather into early next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely on Sunday-Monday.

