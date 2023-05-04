We’ll be sunny and seasonable for Cinco de Mayo

Friday will bring drier and warmer weather
CINCO DE MAYO
CINCO DE MAYO(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be free from any rain tonight, and with mainly clear skies, we’ll still drop in temperature. Lows should fall into the 30s for most tonight, and patchy frost will be possible in some spots by early Friday morning.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

We look sunny and seasonable to wrap up the work week! High temps should hit the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon. Friday night looks partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Saturday should bring more cloud cover, and we could see a few stray showers, but most look to stay dry as of now. High temps will be again in the mid 60s-low 70s Saturday afternoon. As a warm front heads in and stalls, we look to see mild temps but unsettled weather into early next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely on Sunday-Monday.

‘STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

