U.S. Marshals apprehend Ohio man wanted for child molestation of a 9-year-old female

Christopher Byrd
Christopher Byrd(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia CUFFED task Force apprehended Christopher Edward Byrd, 35, of Cutler, Ohio, on April 27 in Parkersburg, W.Va.

According to the Marshals Service, Byrd was wanted by the West Virginia State Police for first degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, displaying obscene matter to a minor, and absconding parole.

Byrd was located in the Aqua Isles Mobile Home Court in Parkersburg and was found to be in possession of a stolen motorcycle at the time of his arrest.

He is currently at North Central Regional Jail.

The West Virginia State Police assisted in the fugitive investigation.

