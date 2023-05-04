Spring returns today

It’s a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out north of I-64, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Partly cloudy skies are expected today as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible late tonight/tomorrow morning especially in our valleys.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A FROST ADVISORY goes into effect late tonight and lasts through tomorrow morning for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Bland, and Wythe counties. Patchy frost is possible, especially in valleys.

A Frost Advisory goes into effect tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Bland, and Wythe counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay dry on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Clouds will increase throughout the day on Friday as temperatures climb into the 60s and 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend, a front will stall to our south which will bring more clouds and the chance for some off-and-on showers, especially for our southern counties. Saturday and Sunday will be far from a washout, but you may need to dodge a few showers at times. Temperatures will top off in the 60s for most on Saturday and the 70s by Sunday.

Some occasional showers are expected on Saturday with a few more spotty showers on Sunday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected early next week, but temperatures will rise above average in the 70s and 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.