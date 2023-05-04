Spring returns today
Temperatures will climb into the 50s and 60s this afternoon
It’s a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but we’ll warm into the 50s and 60s this afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out north of I-64, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost is possible late tonight/tomorrow morning especially in our valleys.
A FROST ADVISORY goes into effect late tonight and lasts through tomorrow morning for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Bland, and Wythe counties. Patchy frost is possible, especially in valleys.
We’ll stay dry on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.
This weekend, a front will stall to our south which will bring more clouds and the chance for some off-and-on showers, especially for our southern counties. Saturday and Sunday will be far from a washout, but you may need to dodge a few showers at times. Temperatures will top off in the 60s for most on Saturday and the 70s by Sunday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected early next week, but temperatures will rise above average in the 70s and 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.