Rail Yard Dawgs owner reflects on first championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night’s President’s Cup Championship was a first for Bob McGinn and the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The owner of the team brought them to the Star City in 2016 and overcame adversity to reach the peak of performance with a title.

“Last year was such a heartbreak losing here on this ice in game four in overtime. And then the guys, just our slogan all year was ‘unfinished business’. They took that all the way through the whole year and decided, you know what, this year is going to be the year of the dawg,” McGinn said.

Anthony Romano has the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.