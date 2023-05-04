Rail Yard Dawgs owner reflects on first championship

By Anthony Romano
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday night’s President’s Cup Championship was a first for Bob McGinn and the Rail Yard Dawgs.

The owner of the team brought them to the Star City in 2016 and overcame adversity to reach the peak of performance with a title.

“Last year was such a heartbreak losing here on this ice in game four in overtime. And then the guys, just our slogan all year was ‘unfinished business’. They took that all the way through the whole year and decided, you know what, this year is going to be the year of the dawg,” McGinn said.

Anthony Romano has the full interview in the video above.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Pennington murder trial ends
GUILTY: Verdict returned in the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

Lady Tigers beat Lady Red Devils 6-2 in AAA region three section two loser’s bracket match
Princeton advances, ending Oak Hill’s season in softball
Layla Tompkins signs to West Virginia Wesleyan softball
Layla Tompkins signs to West Virginia Wesleyan softball
Kim Stephens
Kim Stephens returns to Parkersburg as Marshall University women’s basketball coach
John Rose signs with Concord basketball
John Rose signs with Concord basketball