Princeton advances, ending Oak Hill’s season in softball

Lady Tigers beat Lady Red Devils 6-2 in AAA region three section two loser’s bracket match
By Jon Surratt
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Lady Tigers hosted the Oak Hill Lady Red Devils in the Class AAA region three section two match in the loser’s bracket. Princeton lost to Woodrow Wilson 4-2 Tuesday and Oak Hill lost to Greenbrier East 8-0.

Princeton would get out a 2-0 lead after an inning, but Oak Hill would score one in the second to make it 2-1. However, Princeton would score three in the fourth and one in the fifth inning behind a Hayden Jones home run. Princeton would win 6-2, advancing to play Woodrow Wilson again after the Lady Flying Eagles lost to Greenbrier East Lady Spartans 5-1. Oak Hill’s season ends.

