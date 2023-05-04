Police continue seeking information on anniversary of shooting death

Roanoke homicide victim Ulysses Williams
Roanoke homicide victim Ulysses Williams(Roanoke PD)
By Pat Thomas
May. 4, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police continue to seek information into a year-old homicide investigation.

May 4, 2023, marks one year since the death of 31-year-old Ulysses Williams, who was shot and killed in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW. No one has been arrested and detectives are asking for the the public’s help to develop further leads and identify the shooter.

Police say, “Ulysses was a father, son, friend, and loved one. We want to hold whoever killed him accountable for their actions, and bring some comfort and peace to those who loved him. Someone knows something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective P. Caldwell at (540) 853-5874. You can also call the RPD Tipline at (540) 344-8500. You can also text in your tips to 274637. Begin your text with the keyword “RoanokePD” to ensure it is sent properly. All texts and calls can remain anonymous.

