New River CTC announces Phi Theta Kappa inductions and members named to All-American Academic Team

PTK-new members: (left to right) PTK Faculty Advisor Betul Kudurogianis, New River CTC...
PTK-new members: (left to right) PTK Faculty Advisor Betul Kudurogianis, New River CTC President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver with PTK inductees Megan G. Daniels, Kady Jarrell, Amber L. Duncan, Tracee E. Byer, Taylor Thomspon, and Chase Messenger; and PTK Staff Advisor Wanda Johnson.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - 13 New River Community and Technical College students have been inducted into the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society for the 2022-2023 academic year.

New inductees include Melissa S.  Blankenship, Oceana; Tracee E. Byer, Alderson; Kelly Cales, Sinks Grove; Megan G. Daniels, Lindside; Amber L. Duncan, Crab Orchard; Morgan Evans, Shady Spring; Chance Wilson-Gutierrez, Craigsville; Kady Jarrell, Fairdale; Chase D. Messenger, Lester; Bryson Powers, Edmond; Kayla N. Richmond, Princeton; Kimberly Thompson, Peterstown; and Taylor Thompson, Princeton.

PTK members Christina Lester and Zowie Mullens were named to the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2023.

PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members. The organization recognizes and encourages scholarship among students. Membership eligibility is based on having completed at least 12 hours of course work and having an overall, cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50.

New River CTC is registering students for the summer and fall 2023 semesters. For information on programs at New River CTC visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Pennington murder trial ends
GUILTY: Verdict returned in the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped from a Virginia jail, was taken into custody in Mexico.
Inmate who escaped Va. jail captured in Mexico
Death investigation underway on Lots Gap Road in Wythe County
Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County
Court Generic
McDowell County man arrest for stealing Kimball backhoe
Bluestone Travel Plaza demolition underway
Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza