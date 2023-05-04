New River CTC announces Phi Theta Kappa inductions and members named to All-American Academic Team

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) - 13 New River Community and Technical College students have been inducted into the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society for the 2022-2023 academic year.

New inductees include Melissa S. Blankenship, Oceana; Tracee E. Byer, Alderson; Kelly Cales, Sinks Grove; Megan G. Daniels, Lindside; Amber L. Duncan, Crab Orchard; Morgan Evans, Shady Spring; Chance Wilson-Gutierrez, Craigsville; Kady Jarrell, Fairdale; Chase D. Messenger, Lester; Bryson Powers, Edmond; Kayla N. Richmond, Princeton; Kimberly Thompson, Peterstown; and Taylor Thompson, Princeton.

PTK members Christina Lester and Zowie Mullens were named to the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2023.

PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 2.5 million members. The organization recognizes and encourages scholarship among students. Membership eligibility is based on having completed at least 12 hours of course work and having an overall, cumulative grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.50.

New River CTC is registering students for the summer and fall 2023 semesters. For information on programs at New River CTC visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.