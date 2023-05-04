Mount Hope Lions Club to host children’s vision clinic

Eye test generic
Eye test generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mount Hope Lions Club will be using a WelchAllyn mobile Spot Vision Screener to test children’s vision on Friday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mall entrance of the Belk Department Store.

They will also be printing the information collected so that parents can take it to the optometrists for follow-ups.

The event is part of the Belk Charity Sale in which the department store chain supports local charities.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Pennington murder trial ends
GUILTY: Verdict returned in the trial for the murder of Kaitlyn Toler
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races; 4 dead since Opening Night

Latest News

Christopher Byrd
U.S. Marshals apprehend Ohio man wanted for child molestation of a 9-year-old female
ERVFD responds to rollover accident
East River Volunteer Fire Department responds to rollover accident
Antwon Jamal Davis
U.S. Marshals apprehend N.C. murder suspect in W.Va.
W.Va. Attorney General announces opioid settlement with Kroger
W.Va. Attorney General announces opioid settlement with Kroger