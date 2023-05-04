Mount Hope Lions Club to host children’s vision clinic

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mount Hope Lions Club will be using a WelchAllyn mobile Spot Vision Screener to test children’s vision on Friday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mall entrance of the Belk Department Store.

They will also be printing the information collected so that parents can take it to the optometrists for follow-ups.

The event is part of the Belk Charity Sale in which the department store chain supports local charities.

