Mister Sparky Spotlight: replacing damaged main service wires

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In this edition of Mister Sparky Spotlight, Kristen and Lee Lewis with Mister Sparky of Southern West Virginia are sharing more information about replacing main service wires in homes.

“We get a ton of calls with people saying that their lights are flickering that they’ve lost power and sometimes we get out to the homes, and we find things like this (frayed service wires). Actually it happens a whole lot more than you would think,” said Kristen Lewis.

Kristen Lewis says sometimes they see sheathing that is cracked, broken or damaged, too.

Lee Lewis explains how someone can check out their main service wire and see if it is damaged.

“Where you can find this on your home is if you go outside where your meter is on your home this would be at the top of your meter from where the power company attaches it and it comes down but what happens is the sunlight frays this wire....and the problem is, depending which wire it is on this cable, if you touch that, you can get electrocuted.,” said Lee Lewis.

“If you’re painting a house or whatever and you accidentally touch that, you can get electrocuted. Aside from that, another issue is, when it’s frayed like this, this allows water to enter into your electrical system so if water gets in, water and electricity doesn’t mix and then it starts corrosion and it destroys the entire electrical system,” said Lee Lewis.

Kristen Lewis says a damaged main service wire can cause major issues.

“Not only is it an electrocution hazard if a kid would touch this...but if water gets in there, it’s going to wreak havoc on your whole system, your panel, and that can lead to a pricey repair,” said Kristen Lewis.

