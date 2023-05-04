McDowell County man arrest for stealing Kimball backhoe

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KIMBALL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Michale J. Powers , 37, of Hensley, W.Va., was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny, and felony desctuciton of property.

According to McDowell County Sheriff Muncy, on April 30, at approximately 2 a.m., a backhoe belonging to city of Kimball was stolen from the Old Walmart parking lot in Kimball. The Kimball Police and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the backhoe acting on an anonymous tip on May 3 at around 9 p.m. in the Big Jenny Bottom area near Davy, W.Va.

Powers was arraigned by Magistrate Daniel Mitchell and a bond of $2500.00 was set. He was able to make bond and is out awaiting trial.

