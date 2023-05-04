Man arrested after wife’s death in Wythe County

MAX MEADOWS, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been charged after his wife was found dead in Wythe County’s Max Meadows.

Charles Spain, Jr. has been charged with assault of a family member and strangulation. He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond’ a mugshot was not available as of Thursday afternoon.

Early the morning of May 4, 2023, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1300 block of Lots Gap Road about an unconscious woman. First responders found the woman, who had died, leading to her husband, Spain, being interviewed and charged.

An autopsy will be conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke and more charges could be pending, according to investigators.

