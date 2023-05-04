Layla Tompkins signs to West Virginia Wesleyan softball

HICO, W.Va. (WVVA) - Midland Trail’s Layla Tompkins signed her national letter of intent to play softball for the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats Wednesday.

Tompkins spoke about how her decision revolved around wanting to join the nursing program, but after speaking to the coaches, decided to join the softball team as well.

