Interview @ Noon: 827 Strong (ATV & Motorcycle Ride) for Trey gets underway this weekend

By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Maybeury, W.Va. (WVVA) - A local McDowell Countian is being remembered this coming weekend through an activity he loved best--riding these country roads on his ATV.

Trey Woods died in a vehicle accident on Route 52 in 2021 to remember him family and friends have organized a ATV and motorcycle ride from Maybeury to Restlawn Cemetery for a balloon release to celebrate his birthday and life.

The lineup starts at noon on May 6th near Dr. Harry Hirsch’s former office in Maybeury.

All riders, community members, friends and family of Trey are invited to come be a part.

The day prior, May 5th, there will be a fish fry and the community is invited to join, fellowship and eat free of charge.

For more information contact Kimberly Winebush at 304.320.3462

More details in the interview above.

