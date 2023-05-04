East River Volunteer Fire Department responds to rollover accident

By Kassidy Brown
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The East River Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident near Melrose Square on Athens Road.

Once Squad 51, Engine 1, and Rescue 5 were in route to the accident, they were informed that it was a rollover accident with confirmed entrapment.

According to a post from ERVFD, the units arrived in scene within six minutes of the call as they were just leaving a previous accident.

Once they arrived, the saw that the vehicle was on its roof in a ditch, and they began extricating the drive. The extrication took 18 minutes and was handed off to Princeton Rescue Squad one removed from the vehicle.

ERVFD remained on scene until the roadway was cleared. All ERVFD are back in service.

