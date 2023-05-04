Demolition underway at Bluestone Travel Plaza

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The demolition of the Bluestone Travel Plaza is currently underway which marks another step in a major renovation project, and following the demolition of the Bluestone and Beckley travel plazas, they will be rebuilt from the ground up into “state-of-the-art facilities.”

“On behalf of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, I am very excited to announce that demolition is underway,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority. “Paramount Builders, the successful bidder for demolition and construction for this important project has done a phenomenal job getting us to the point of demolition. We are excited to bring world-class facilities to Southern West Virginia.”

The project was announced by Gov. Justice in November 2022 when $122,820,381.53 was awarded to Paramount Builders LLC.

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.

“We will be able to provide the traveling public and commercial truck drivers with a new, modern facility for them to rest and enjoy great amenities while showcasing West Virginia to millions of out-of-state travelers,” said Miller. “We have been very strategic in this process and have provided the ability for truck parking and fueling operations to remain intact during this demolition and construction process, allowing for a much-needed area for those traveling the WV Turnpike to fuel and park.”

To accommodate West Virginia Turnpike travelers during the construction period, the hours of the Tamarack Marketplace expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.