Consider keeping these items in your car’s emergency kit

highway
highway(WTOC)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When going on a road trip or anytime drivers are in the car, it is good to have essentials packed in case of unforeseen circumstance.

Morgan Dean with AAA said snacks, jumper cables, water, a flashlight, a tool kit, a first aid kit, road flares, or an emergency sign are just a few things drivers should add to their emergency kit. He also encouraged drivers to think about what they would need personally if they weather or a traffic emergency arose.

“People think oh I am just going up the road it won’t be a big deal but sometimes that is when you are caught in traffic, and you can’t get back or there is a power outage or some other issues. Having these items in the car all the time can really make a difference for you.” said Dean. “You want to make sure if you are stopped in a long backup and you can’t really get out of your car and go anywhere because of the area that you have water and snacks to help you get through.”

Dean said that it is important to check weather conditions before getting on the road.

“How often here in the Commonwealth of Virginia that we are affected by Hurricanes or tornadoes? Those can be really devastating. We can see high winds. We can see trees down. We can see closed roadways; we can see flooding on roadways, and all these things can strand passengers in their vehicles,” said Dean.

Dean said one important tool to have is a weather radio that you can hand crank and listen to to stay updated on storm damage if your car and phone dies.

