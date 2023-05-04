Amber Alert: 10-month-old missing in Oklahoma

Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert for 10-month-old Messiah Moore. Tamara Tiger, 32, is suspected in the abduction.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Officials in Oklahoma issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for a missing 10-month-old boy.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated the alert on behalf of Hughes County. The child, Messiah Moore, was last seen with his mother at 206 S. Burgess St. in Holdenville at 4 a.m. local time.

Tamara Tiger, the mother, assaulted the father and left with the child, officials said.

Messiah is described as 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tiger, 32, is 5-foot-1 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hughes County Central Dispatch at 405-379-6627 or call 911.

