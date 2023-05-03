Wyoming East and Bluefield earn blowout wins in sectional openers

NEW RICHMOND AND BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The top two seeds in the AA R3 S1 tournament looked strong on Tuesday.

Wyoming East topped Pikeview 13-0 behind a 5-run 1st inning and a 6-run 4th inning.

Bluefield overwhelmed Westside 17-1 after a 10-run fourth removed all doubt.

The Warriors and Beavers will meet in the winner’s bracket. The Panthers and Renegades will square off in the loser’s bracket.

AAA R3 S2 Tuesday scores:

Greenbrier East 8 - Oak Hill 0

Woodrow Wilson 4 - Princeton 2

