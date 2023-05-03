Work starts on new elementary school in McDowell County

The work began on Wednesday
The work began on Wednesday(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -

Today was the start of construction for a new school in McDowell County.

After numerous attempts at securing funding over the past thirteen years, Coalfield Elementary School will be the new home of the Mountain Lions.

With a goal of opening in 2025, the call for a new elementary school was driven by a need to consolidate.

Amanda Peyton, the assistant superintendent of McDowell County Schools says “We have a decline of student enrollment, we lose about one hundred and twenty to one hundred and fifty students a year. And so, we have large buildings, and a lot of their spaces are unoccupied, which is unsafe for students.”

The state of the art facility will be a safe place for students to grow and learn.

The school’s colors will be teal, black, and silver.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother Daughter Look-A-Like Contest
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster
A teen driver lost control and nearly killed a Fairfax County Police Department officer on...
VIDEO: Teen driver loses control of car, nearly kills officer
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Man dies after he was run over by own car during police pursuit
Ransomware cyberattack continues at Bluefield University
Ransomware cyberattack continues at Bluefield University

Latest News

Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
Concord University holds “Tobacco and Vaping Awareness Day”
The event will be held on Sat. May 12 at Bluestone Lake in Hinton.
In Focus Preview: church holding 13th annual fishing tournament
Meet the Candidates Princeton, WV
City of Princeton to host Meet the Candidates