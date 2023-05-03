Work starts on new elementary school in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY (WVVA) -

Today was the start of construction for a new school in McDowell County.

After numerous attempts at securing funding over the past thirteen years, Coalfield Elementary School will be the new home of the Mountain Lions.

With a goal of opening in 2025, the call for a new elementary school was driven by a need to consolidate.

Amanda Peyton, the assistant superintendent of McDowell County Schools says “We have a decline of student enrollment, we lose about one hundred and twenty to one hundred and fifty students a year. And so, we have large buildings, and a lot of their spaces are unoccupied, which is unsafe for students.”

The state of the art facility will be a safe place for students to grow and learn.

The school’s colors will be teal, black, and silver.

