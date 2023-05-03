We’ll be drying out, and warming back up into late week

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be gradually taking control of our weather pattern into late week. Tonight, we’ll still see a few more rain/snow showers, but by Thursday, precip will be winding down. Lows tonight will fall again into the 30s and we’ll be windy at times.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring gradually clearing skies and cool, breezy conditions. Highs will top off in the mid 50s to low 60s for most. Thursday night will be mainly clear and cool with lows in the 30s and 40s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, seasonable weather will finally return! We should see ample sunshine and highs Friday afternoon will climb into the 60s and 70s.

DEPARTURE FROM NORMAL (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll remain warmer through the weekend, but will grow a bit unsettled again as a warm front moves in by Saturday. For the first half of the weekend, scattered showers look possible at times.

We look to be warmer than average as we head into next week...STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.