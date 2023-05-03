Wednesday will feature Winter-like weather

A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 10 AM. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 10 AM. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED THIS MORNING AND COULD MAKE FOR SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS ABOVE 3500 FT.

A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM FOR NORTHWESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY. (WVVA WEATHER)

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain and snow showers are falling across our region this morning. The lower elevations should see all rain, our higher elevations should see all snow, and those in between will see a mix. Rain and snow showers will mainly be confined to those north of I-64 this afternoon. No snow accumulation is expected outside of the higher elevations above 3500 ft. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for most this afternoon, but gusty winds will make it feel even colder.

A mix of rain and snow showers are expected this morning as temperatures remain in the 40s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few more rain/snow showers are possible tonight, mainly north of I-64. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds as temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s. Winds should start to settle down late tonight.

A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible tonight for the higher elevations, otherwise we'll see decreasing clouds as temperatures drop into the 30s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Spring-like conditions will return on Thursday. We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s Thursday afternoon.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected Thursday as temperatures rise into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be even warmer as we wrap up our workweek and head into the weekend. High temperatures look to top off in the 60s and 70s Friday-Sunday. We could see some scattered showers Friday night/Saturday, but this weekend looks far from a washout.

High pressure will bring warmer temperatures our way for the end of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures look to stay above average next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.