Richlands High, Tazewell High recognized as a “100 Best” school

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County High School (THS) and Richlands High School made a “100 Best” list from a national nonprofit known as Working in Support of Education (W!se), and the 2023 ceremony was for the “100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance.”

According to a release from TCPS, “100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance” is the first and only ranking of its kind, and its purpose is to recognize excellence in personal finance instruction.

“I would like to thank all of the personal finance instructors at Tazewell High School, as well as the administration at THS for their support of the Business Department. Our students worked very hard and completed the W!se financial test in superb fashion. It is truly an honor to be mentioned as one of the Top 100 schools in the nation for teaching personal finance, " said Tony Curto, THS Business Chair and personal finance instructor.

The “100 Best” schools participate in W!se’s Financial Literacy Certification program. Through this award-winning program, W!se provides instructional resources to support personal finance instruction at schools in 49 states and then administers the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test. Students passing the Test become Certified Financially Literate™ (CFL), a nationally recognized credential. The “100 Best” schools ranking is based on the average test score from each school with consideration given to the number of test takers and the socio-economic background of the students at each school.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.