Sibling of Piedmont Jail inmate suspected of assisting in escape

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - As the manhunt for two Piemont Regional Jail inmates continues, police are finding out new details about one of the inmates who is a murder suspect in a high-profile shooting.

Police say, Alder Marin Sotelo, accused of murdering a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, in August of 2022, had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo. Investigations revealed that the siblings had phone calls with each other to arrange the escape, which involved setting up a getaway car, a red Mustang.

Adriana, the sister of the murder suspect, is now sitting behind bars in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office. She also admitted that she is not a U.S. citizen and could now additionally face deportation.

According to our sister station in Raliegh (WRAL), The jail has also come under fire for the escape because the board that oversees the jail has known for months that the locks in the jail were failing.

Officials believe the two men manipulated the locking mechanism on the rear exit door to get out.

Both men were gone for over 24 hours before jail staff realized they were missing. Alder Marin-Sotelo escaped the Jail at 1:18 am on Sunday, and inmate Bruce Callahan escaped 22 hours later at 11:30 p.m.

Both men are still on the loose.

Police are asking for help from the community; if either of these two men are seen, you are urged to call 911 right away.

